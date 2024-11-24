Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Position Trimmed by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917,179 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.75% of Flex worth $97,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $235,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,095,907 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,639,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,247,000 after buying an additional 2,170,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $41.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,185 shares of company stock worth $1,122,655 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

