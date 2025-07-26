Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Flex's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.860-3.060 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.780 EPS.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,463,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,807,152.45. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,297.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,269.65. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,314,000 after buying an additional 211,046 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

