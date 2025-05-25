Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

FND stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,458 shares of the company's stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

