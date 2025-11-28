Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price Down 3.7% - Time to Sell?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.48 and last traded at $62.40. Approximately 1,070,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,169,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.95.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.7%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Floor & Decor's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company's stock worth $471,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock worth $509,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company's stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,085 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,221,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,234,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

