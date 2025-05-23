Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.6% - Still a Buy?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 1,362,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,296,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

