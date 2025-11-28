Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £181 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £242 to £181 in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company's current price.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £237.53 to £202 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of £224.20.

LON FLTR traded up GBX 285 on Thursday, hitting £157.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £141.55 and a 52-week high of £237. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is £178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is £197.08. The firm has a market cap of £27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

