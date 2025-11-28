Free Trial
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £181 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its price target on Flutter from £242 to £181 while retaining a "buy" rating, with the new target implying roughly a 14.96% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy (four Buys, one Hold) with a consensus target of £224.20, although several brokers including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup have recently reduced their targets.
  • Shares traded up 1.8% to £157.45, with a 52-week range of £141.55–£237, a market cap of £27.6 billion and a high P/E ratio of 76.8, reflecting rich valuation metrics.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £242 to £181 in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company's current price.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £237.53 to £202 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of £224.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.8%

LON FLTR traded up GBX 285 on Thursday, hitting £157.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £141.55 and a 52-week high of £237. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is £178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is £197.08. The firm has a market cap of £27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

