Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.28.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,145,958.40. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $239,306,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company's stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company's stock worth $170,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,265 shares of the company's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLUT opened at $240.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.62 and a 200-day moving average of $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.14. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Flutter Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flutter Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flutter Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Flutter Entertainment currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here