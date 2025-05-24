FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.46.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 1,199.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $151,071,000 after buying an additional 3,342,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 286.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $189,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FMC by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company's stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

