Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 2.8% - What's Next?

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX - Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.82). 137,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 164,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.90).

Get Fonix Mobile alerts: Sign Up

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £206.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 205.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fonix Mobile had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 101.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fonix Mobile plc will post 10.9108622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Fonix Mobile's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

About Fonix Mobile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fonix Mobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fonix Mobile wasn't on the list.

While Fonix Mobile currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here