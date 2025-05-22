Foot Locker (FL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Foot Locker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $1.35-1.65 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Foot Locker's quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,610 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 301,304 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock worth $44,765,000 after acquiring an additional 136,836 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

