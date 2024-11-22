Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 2% - Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.02. 10,461,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 53,762,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,674 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

