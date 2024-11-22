Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells $19,944.40 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $19,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $38,715.60. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forestar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.76. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

