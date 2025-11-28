Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Forestar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. 54,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,628. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.53. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Forestar Group's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Forestar Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $3,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company's stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

