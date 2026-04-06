FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Get FormFactor alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.64. 145,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,003. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 149.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $206,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,865,252.30. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $230,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,705.56. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,882 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,161 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FormFactor by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here