Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 8.0%

NASDAQ FORTY traded down $8.37 on Thursday, reaching $96.41. 670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)'s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Formula Systems (1985)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

