Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Formula Systems (1985) logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Formula Systems (NASDAQ:FORTY) fell 5.8% intraday to about $151.63 (low $149.75) on Friday, with volume roughly half the average (420 vs. 845 shares).
  • Analysts maintain an overall Hold rating (Weiss Ratings reaffirmed Hold); the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.73 on $696.64 million revenue, trades at a ~30.5 P/E with a market cap of about $2.33 billion.
Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $149.75 and last traded at $151.6350. 420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 5.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at $73,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company's stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

