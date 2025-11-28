Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $149.75 and last traded at $151.6350. 420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 5.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at $73,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company's stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

