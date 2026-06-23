Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.7667.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Expressive Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fortinet by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,492 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,009,000 after buying an additional 238,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,638,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.5%

FTNT stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $150.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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