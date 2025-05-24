Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,712 shares of company stock worth $33,237,008. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,602,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company's stock worth $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company's stock worth $411,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

FTV opened at $69.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

