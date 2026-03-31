Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV's share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$308.24 and traded as high as C$333.20. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$324.96, with a volume of 418,725 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$350.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a C$250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$380.00 to C$400.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$460.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$340.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$336.67.

Read Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$344.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$308.24.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$795.48 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 61.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.1114111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

Further Reading

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