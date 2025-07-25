Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 103665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Get FBRT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 77.38 and a current ratio of 77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.82%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin BSP Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin BSP Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here