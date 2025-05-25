Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,676,000. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $130,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

