Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "sell" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 146,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,222 shares of the company's stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company's stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

