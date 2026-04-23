Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $47.00. Fresnillo shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on FNLPF

Fresnillo Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Further Reading

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