Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $18.70. Fresnillo shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1,209 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

