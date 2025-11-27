Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Front Range Resources (CVE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025

Key Points

  • Front Range Resources reported quarterly EPS of C$0.01 for the quarter.
  • The stock traded down to C$0.22 on thin volume (2,627 shares vs. a 152,716 average), with a market cap of C$62.89 million, a PE of 5.50 and a 12‑month range of C$0.20–C$0.49.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares from "strong-buy" to "moderate buy" on Oct. 1, though MarketBeat's average rating for the stock remains "Buy."
  • Five stocks we like better than Front Range Resources.

Front Range Resources (CVE:AXL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Front Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:AXL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,716. Front Range Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$62.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Front Range Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Front Range Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Front Range Resources

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Front Range Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Front Range Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Front Range Resources wasn't on the list.

While Front Range Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines