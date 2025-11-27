Front Range Resources (CVE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Front Range Resources (CVE:AXL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Get Front Range Resources alerts: Sign Up

Front Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:AXL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,716. Front Range Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$62.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Front Range Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Front Range Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Front Range Resources

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Front Range Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Front Range Resources wasn't on the list.

While Front Range Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here