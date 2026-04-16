Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 8.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.3250. 3,520,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,227,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.93.

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Frontier Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.35 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,556. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,463 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 86,544 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,298 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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