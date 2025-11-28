FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Up 7.5% - Here's Why

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.3950. Approximately 649,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,627,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTAI Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.79). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $140.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.37 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. FTAI Infrastructure's dividend payout ratio is presently -4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 12,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Infrastructure currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here