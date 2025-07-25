fuboTV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 71,664 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average daily volume of 29,234 call options.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Trading Up 1.5%

fuboTV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,001,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,477,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.22. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.06.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

