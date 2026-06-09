FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at B. Riley Financial from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the energy company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price suggests a potential downside of 29.52% from the stock's previous close.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.24.

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FuelCell Energy Trading Up 19.0%

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 9,893,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,805. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $977.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.42. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,298.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,724 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 118.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,947 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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