FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $18.05. B. Riley Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $19.5330, with a volume of 4,643,621 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.24.

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Trending Headlines about FuelCell Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets after the Q2 report, citing FuelCell Energy’s improving commercial momentum and AI-related demand, including a large data-center opportunity. Article link

Analysts raised their price targets after the Q2 report, citing FuelCell Energy’s improving commercial momentum and AI-related demand, including a large data-center opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company said data centers now account for nearly 90% of its sales pipeline, and investors are reacting to the potential from a reported 4 GW pipeline tied to AI power demand. Article link

The company said data centers now account for nearly 90% of its sales pipeline, and investors are reacting to the potential from a reported 4 GW pipeline tied to AI power demand. Positive Sentiment: FuelCell Energy outlined plans to expand its Torrington facility toward 500 MW of capacity, supporting future production growth if demand materializes. Article link

FuelCell Energy outlined plans to expand its Torrington facility toward 500 MW of capacity, supporting future production growth if demand materializes. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley Financial increased its price target on FCEL to $13 from $8, but kept a neutral rating and still sees downside from the current share price. Article link

B. Riley Financial increased its price target on FCEL to $13 from $8, but kept a neutral rating and still sees downside from the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results were weak, with FuelCell Energy missing revenue estimates and reporting a wider-than-expected loss, which initially pressured the stock. Article link

Q2 results were weak, with FuelCell Energy missing revenue estimates and reporting a wider-than-expected loss, which initially pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management also faced criticism for declining sales and a backlog that fell year over year, reinforcing concerns about execution despite the upbeat pipeline outlook. Article link

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 31,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,516 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,173,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,788 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 234,768 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,348,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,149,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 9.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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