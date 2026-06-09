FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the energy company's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.53% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.24.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 12.8%

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 21,871,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,708. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.96.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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