Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,510,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session's volume of 1,002,875 shares.The stock last traded at $7.5480 and had previously closed at $6.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 14.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,285.68. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Further Reading

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