Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 4.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Fulcrum Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics were down 4.6% mid‑day, trading as low as $10.50 (last $10.7950) on ~192,354 shares, a ~67% decline from its average daily volume.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — MarketBeat shows an average rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $14.17, while individual targets and ratings range widely from a $5 sector‑perform to an $18 buy.
  • The company recently (reported ($0.31) EPS vs. ($0.29) expected) and a director sold 15,000 shares at $11.03; insiders still own about 7% of the stock.
  Interested in Fulcrum Therapeutics?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.7950. Approximately 192,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 589,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $592.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.02.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 484,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,049.92. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

