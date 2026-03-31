FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 and last traded at GBX 240, with a volume of 135641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.

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FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of £271.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.08.

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 7.86 earnings per share for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 14.73%.

About FW Thorpe

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems. We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary. We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service. Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories. This diversified market ensures we have mitigation against any sudden fluctuations in a particular sector or region. Customers come to us for peace of mind.

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