FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Down 1.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Stock down 1.7% — FW Thorpe fell to GBX 287.01 (intraday low GBX 284) on Friday while volume rose to ~147,721 shares, a 145% increase over the average of 60,203.
  • The shares are trading below both their 50‑day (GBX 298.47) and 200‑day (GBX 307.63) simple moving averages; the company has a market cap of £329.23m and a P/E of 13.23.
  • Most recent quarterly EPS was GBX 21.69, with a net margin of 13.83% and ROE of 14.28%; the balance sheet shows a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 2.36 and healthy liquidity (current ratio 3.16, quick ratio 1.98).
  Five stocks we like better than FW Thorpe.

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW - Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284 and last traded at GBX 287.01. Approximately 147,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 60,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.

FW Thorpe Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.16.

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 21.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

About FW Thorpe

(Get Free Report)

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems. We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary. We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service. Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Search Headlines