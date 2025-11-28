FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Down 1.7% - Here's Why

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW - Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284 and last traded at GBX 287.01. Approximately 147,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 60,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.

FW Thorpe Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.16.

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 21.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

About FW Thorpe

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems. We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary. We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service. Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories.

