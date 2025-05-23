FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Issued By Zacks Research

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Ameren's current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren's Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Ameren's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren's payout ratio is 62.97%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameren wasn't on the list.

While Ameren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here