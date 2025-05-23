FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Canaan Issued By HC Wainwright

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN - Free Report) - HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canaan in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan's current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Get Canaan alerts: Sign Up

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 60.37% and a negative net margin of 128.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAN

Canaan Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canaan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canaan wasn't on the list.

While Canaan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here