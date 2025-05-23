FY2025 EPS Estimates for Century Lithium Boosted by Analyst

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE - Free Report) - Analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Get Century Lithium alerts: Sign Up

Century Lithium Stock Performance

LCE opened at C$0.46 on Friday. Century Lithium has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$68.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Century Lithium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Lithium wasn't on the list.

While Century Lithium currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here