FY2025 EPS Estimates for CureVac Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CureVac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for CureVac's current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CureVac's Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVAC. UBS Group cut their price target on CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

CureVac Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $4.16 on Friday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.43.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. CureVac had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 20.72%.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth $853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CureVac by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,984 shares of the company's stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth $317,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

