FY2025 EPS Estimates for Everest Group Lowered by Analyst

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everest Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $45.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $47.17. The consensus estimate for Everest Group's current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group's Q2 2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $18.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $60.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $21.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $69.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.09.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:EG opened at $335.88 on Friday. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.52.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,026,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company's stock worth $424,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Group's payout ratio is 41.15%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

