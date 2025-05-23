FY2025 EPS Forecast for Harley-Davidson Reduced by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. DA Davidson currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson's FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.3%

HOG stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm's revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

