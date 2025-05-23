FY2025 EPS Forecast for Intellicheck Increased by Analyst

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. DA Davidson has a "Buy" rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck's current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Intellicheck and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Intellicheck from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 8.0%

NYSE:IDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intellicheck by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,835 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 216,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company's stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

