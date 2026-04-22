FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Issued By HSBC

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HSBC issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. HSBC analyst M. Herholdt anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $16.06 per share for the year. HSBC has a "Reduce" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen's current full-year earnings is $15.70 per share. HSBC also issued estimates for Biogen's FY2027 earnings at $16.26 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $16.67 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

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BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,408,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 39,074.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 798,774 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 796,735 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,931,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6,828.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $64,965,000 after buying an additional 509,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded BIIB to Overweight and lifted its price target to $250, citing renewed confidence in Biogen’s growth runway (notably Alzheimer’s franchise momentum and pipeline optionality). Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded BIIB to Overweight and lifted its price target to $250, citing renewed confidence in Biogen’s growth runway (notably Alzheimer’s franchise momentum and pipeline optionality). Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy with a $225 target, arguing Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, the recent Apellis acquisition background, and a valuation gap support 25–50% upside. UBS Upgrade

UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy with a $225 target, arguing Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, the recent Apellis acquisition background, and a valuation gap support 25–50% upside. Positive Sentiment: Biogen agreed to acquire exclusive Greater China rights to felzartamab (payable up to $850M), consolidating worldwide rights as the antibody advances in Phase 3 trials — a de‑risking move that expands potential commercial opportunity in immune‑mediated diseases. Felzartamab China Deal (Reuters)

Biogen agreed to acquire exclusive Greater China rights to felzartamab (payable up to $850M), consolidating worldwide rights as the antibody advances in Phase 3 trials — a de‑risking move that expands potential commercial opportunity in immune‑mediated diseases. Neutral Sentiment: Investors should watch the upcoming quarterly results and management commentary — previews expect modest near‑term EPS movement but emphasize pipeline updates and guidance as the next catalysts. Earnings Preview

Investors should watch the upcoming quarterly results and management commentary — previews expect modest near‑term EPS movement but emphasize pipeline updates and guidance as the next catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings call/transcript material is circulating (Q2/Q3 filings/transcripts available) that investors may parse for R&D spend, launch cadence and pipeline timeline details. Earnings Transcript

Recent earnings call/transcript material is circulating (Q2/Q3 filings/transcripts available) that investors may parse for R&D spend, launch cadence and pipeline timeline details. Negative Sentiment: HSBC reiterated a "Reduce" rating with a $150 price target and published lower quarterly/annual EPS estimates, a reminder that some analysts view Biogen as richly valued versus remaining execution risks. HSBC Estimates / Reduce

HSBC reiterated a "Reduce" rating with a $150 price target and published lower quarterly/annual EPS estimates, a reminder that some analysts view Biogen as richly valued versus remaining execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces arguing to avoid BIIB highlight valuation after recent gains and potential binary clinical/commercial risks — these views can pressure sentiment if upcoming results or pipeline readouts disappoint. 3 Reasons to Avoid BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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