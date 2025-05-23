FY2026 EPS Estimate for Foran Mining Increased by Analyst

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Foran Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Foran Mining's FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Foran Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FOM opened at C$3.02 on Friday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.81 and a 1 year high of C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.84.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

