FY2026 EPS Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Reduced by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.48. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics' current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $179.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,499,370.58. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,985 shares of company stock worth $9,147,802. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,735 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,607 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 13,788 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

