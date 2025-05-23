FY2026 EPS Estimates for Coveo Solutions Cut by Analyst

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO - Free Report) - Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions' current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions' FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

TSE CVO opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36.

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company's solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

