FY2026 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Raised by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies' current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2%

TJX stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 645,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $78,647,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here