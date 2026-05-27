FY2027 EPS Estimates for Celanese Reduced by Zacks Research

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.94. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese's current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese's FY2028 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.81.

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Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Celanese has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Further Reading

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