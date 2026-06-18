FY2027 EPS Estimates for Cimpress Raised by Zacks Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,099.57. The trade was a 44.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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