FY2027 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Decreased by Analyst

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $18.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.02. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy's current full-year earnings is $28.26 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.94.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:VLO opened at $258.39 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $260.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,080.98. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 134.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero remains a favored value and growth idea in recent screens, with Zacks placing VLO on its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth list and highlighting it as a strong value stock.

Valero remains a favored value and growth idea in recent screens, with Zacks placing VLO on its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth list and highlighting it as a strong value stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Valero’s earnings estimate revisions are moving higher, which can signal stronger future fundamentals and support the stock.

Recent coverage says Valero’s earnings estimate revisions are moving higher, which can signal stronger future fundamentals and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Valero’s latest quarterly results were strong, with the company beating EPS and revenue expectations and management expected refining margins to remain solid.

Valero’s latest quarterly results were strong, with the company beating EPS and revenue expectations and management expected refining margins to remain solid. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Valero as a possible dividend play, which may attract income-focused investors but is less likely to move the stock on its own.

Several articles pointed to Valero as a possible dividend play, which may attract income-focused investors but is less likely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted Valero outperformed peers on a strong trading day, reflecting relative strength rather than a new company-specific catalyst.

MarketWatch noted Valero outperformed peers on a strong trading day, reflecting relative strength rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Valero, trimming its forecast from $19.02 to $18.94, though the revision was modest.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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